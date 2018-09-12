Rossiya Segodnya Chief Vows to Increase Media Cooperation With China, India

"We will more actively cooperate with China, India, many other Asian states. We will increasingly deploy the agency eastwards," Kisilev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
On Tuesday, Sputnik news agency and radio signed the international strategic partnership agreement with the China Media Group on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, 24/7, in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Chinese.
China Media Group is the largest media company in China, established in early 2018 on the basis of the China Central Television (CCTV), the China National Radio (CNR) and the China Radio International (CRI).
The fourth EEF started on Tuesday and will last through Thursday on the island of Russky in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya is the general information partner of the forum.
READ MORE: Journo: If Sputnik is Targeted Over Gov't Funding, Why Isn't 'Fake News' BBC?
All comments
Show new comments (0)