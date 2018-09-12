Register
    Rossiya Segodnya Chief Vows to Increase Media Cooperation With China, India

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency will more actively engage in cooperation with China, India and other Asian states, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the media outlet, said on Wednesday.

    "We will more actively cooperate with China, India, many other Asian states. We will increasingly deploy the agency eastwards," Kisilev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

    On Tuesday, Sputnik news agency and radio signed the international strategic partnership agreement with the China Media Group on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

    In particular, the agreement provides for the exchange of news materials, organization of joint informational projects and cooperation through the media council of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development.

    Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, 24/7, in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Chinese.

    China Media Group is the largest media company in China, established in early 2018 on the basis of the China Central Television (CCTV), the China National Radio (CNR) and the China Radio International (CRI).

    Earlier in June, Dmitry Kiselev held a meeting with President of China Media Group Shen Haixiong, during which they discussed media cooperation between Russia and China. Rossiya Segodnya director general has noted that Sputnik and Chinese media had a long history of cooperation. In October 2014, the CRI was the first media to become a partner of Sputnik, while today the agency has 15 agreements with leading Chinese media outlets, including Xinhua, China Daily and others.

    The fourth EEF started on Tuesday and will last through Thursday on the island of Russky in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Rossiya Segodnya is the general information partner of the forum.

