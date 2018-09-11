Moscow Concerned by Attempts to Militarize Space Using Strike Weapons

The news comes following the Russian Foreign Ministry statement made in July that a military confrontation in space may be as dangerous as the nuclear arms race.

Russia is concerned about the attempts to militarize outer space by deployment of strike weapons and any steps should be prevented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the situation, the space becomes less secure due to increasing attempts to move to the next phase of the militarization of outer space by deploying strike weapons in space. This must be prevented by collective efforts," Ryabkov told reporters at the first UN conference on space law and policy.

According to earlier reports citing the Missile Defense Agency’s director, Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, the Pentagon and Congress were pushing for a possible deployment of missile defense interceptors in space

In July, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the US would abandon steps that could threaten the global security.

Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019, which stipulates the development of "persistent space-based sensor architecture" by the end of 2022.