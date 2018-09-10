Russian Church Condemns Constantinople's Moves Toward Schism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) said Monday it was outraged by the decision of Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to appoint his envoys to Kiev, warned about the threat to the unity of world Orthodoxy and called on believers of all local churches to pray for peace in Ukraine.

"We… express our profound indignation at the blatant violation of the Holy Canons by the Orthodox Church of Constantinople. The decision of its hierarchy to send its 'exarchs' into the canonical territory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, without the agreement and permission of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry of Kiev and All Ukraine, is a gross and unprecedented incursion by one Local Church into a distant canonical territory, which has its own Local Church that is alone responsible for the Orthodox flock of that country," the ROCOR said in a statement.

In the opinion of ROCOR bishops, such a move by Patriarch Bartholomew and his fellow archpastors threatens the unity of Orthodoxy.

"In light of these developments, we call upon the clergy and flock of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, together with the other Local Orthodox Churches, to redouble their holy and ardent prayers for peace in Ukraine, and unfailingly to oppose the evil presently befalling our persecuted brothers and sisters, the children of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the statement says.

Hierarchs of the Russian Church abroad wished Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onufry, bishops and all the believers of the UOC patience and God's help.

The comment followed Friday's statement by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, who said that he had appointed his bishop representatives in Kiev in the framework of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

This decision was sharply condemned by the Moscow Patriarchate, which called it an invasion of the canonical territory of another local church. Metropolitan Hilarion, chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, said that the Moscow Patriarchate would break off Eucharistic communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople if they grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church.