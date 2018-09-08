WATCH Magic in the Air: Fireworks Celebrate City Day in Moscow

Residents and visitors of the city are watching pyrotechnic shows around Moscow: on Red Square, Moscow city center, Sparrow Hills, etc.

The impressive fireworks display is lighting up the Moscow sky during City Day celebrations on September 8.

Moscow is celebrating its long-awaited holiday, with thousands of residents and guests of the capital spending the two-day festivities in the city's parks and museums, streets and squares, lectures, excursions, master classes, photo exhibitions and theatrical productions, as well as concerts of classical and popular music.

