Russia's Tu-95MS Jets Carry Out Flights Over Arctic Ocean – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces' Tu-95MS missile carriers have conducted scheduled flights over the waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Bering and Okhotsk seas, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces' Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers have conducted scheduled flights over the international waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Bering and Okhotsk seas," the press release read.

The ministry noted that two US F-22 fighters had escorted the Russian jets during some parts of the flight.

According to the press release, Russia's long range and naval aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the Atlantic, the Black Sea, and the Pacific.

All aircraft flights are carried out in strict accordance with the international regulations, without violating the borders of other states.

As part of the deep modernization of Tu-95MS aircraft, they will be equipped with engines and propellers with improved characteristics, new onboard radio-electronic systems and new armament control system "with an expanded list of used weapons," the Defense Ministry stated.

Tu-95 is a four-engine long-range strategic bomber developed by Russian aerospace and defense company Tupolev Design Bureau in the 1950s.

The current version is the Tu-95MS, which entered service in 1984.