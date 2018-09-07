HOT PHOTOS of Stunning Girl Who Will Represent Russia at Miss Universe 2018

The stunning 18-year-old from the Russian city of Cheboksary is partaking in the international beauty pageant “Miss Universe 2018” in Bangkok slated for December. Sputnik has compiled a set of the most jaw-dropping pictures from Yulia’s social networks.
"Yulia is currently studying journalism at Chuvash State University," the "Miss Russia" directorate told Russian media, adding she adores sports, is learning foreign languages and is an avid reader.
The beauty notably holds the Miss Chuvashia 2016 and Miss Russia 2017 titles.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Here is the long-awaited photo. I'm very happy about the result, @georginavaughanphotography Thank you for the wonderful photo🤗🌞🌞🌞 @miss_russia_org ❤ #missrussia2018 #missrussia #миссроссия #миссроссия2018 #salonmone #моне #mone_vsesalony #салонмоне #оксанафедорова #oksanafedorova #mone_missrussia #rendezvousrussia #monbon #monbon_macaron #монбон #maccosmetics #moscowcountryclub #брс #банкрусскийстандарт #чувашия #миссчувашия #чебоксары #республикачувашия
All comments
Show new comments (0)