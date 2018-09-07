HOT PHOTOS of Stunning Girl Who Will Represent Russia at Miss Universe 2018

Meet gorgeous Yulia Polyachikhina, last year’s Miss Russia winner, who will travel to Thailand to represent the country in the landmark tournament in December.

The stunning 18-year-old from the Russian city of Cheboksary is partaking in the international beauty pageant “Miss Universe 2018” in Bangkok slated for December. Sputnik has compiled a set of the most jaw-dropping pictures from Yulia’s social networks.

"Yulia is currently studying journalism at Chuvash State University," the "Miss Russia" directorate told Russian media, adding she adores sports, is learning foreign languages and is an avid reader.

The beauty notably holds the Miss Chuvashia 2016 and Miss Russia 2017 titles.