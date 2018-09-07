Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Take Part in Work of EEF-2018 in Vladivostok

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on September 11-12, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Xi Jinping will attend the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum on September 11-12," Lu Kang said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov already announced Xi Jinping's visit to the EEF.

The fourth EEF will be held on September 11-13 in Russia's Far East. The main event of the forum will be the plenary session "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation.

Previously, Russian Far East Development Deputy Minister Alexander Krutikov said that business dialogues with delegations from Europe, Vietnam, India and South Africa were included on the agenda of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum, while Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that Russia and Japan plan to sign some 40 intergovernmental and economic agreements at the forum.