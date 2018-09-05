5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Urals

Underground shocks were recorded at 03:58 local time (01:58 MSK); the epicenter was in Katav-Ivanovsky District in the west of Chelyabinsk Region. It originated at a depth of ten kilometers.
According to the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4.
"This incident did not affect the production of enterprises. There are no dead or injured," the rescue department said.
Special working groups will inspect socially important facilities, as well as infrastructure and residential buildings in the area where the quake was registered.
