5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Urals

An earthquake has struck Katav-Ivanovsky District in Russia's Ural Mountains. According to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Underground shocks were recorded at 03:58 local time (01:58 MSK); the epicenter was in Katav-Ivanovsky District in the west of Chelyabinsk Region. It originated at a depth of ten kilometers.

According to the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4.

A map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.5 in Ural Mountains Region, Russia 1hr 25min ago pic.twitter.com/8Q5QqES5cR — EMSC (@LastQuake) September 5, 2018

​"This incident did not affect the production of enterprises. There are no dead or injured," the rescue department said.

​Special working groups will inspect socially important facilities, as well as infrastructure and residential buildings in the area where the quake was registered.