Roscosmos Head Offers to Continue Rocket Engines Supply to US Despite Sanctions

Even though sanctions have been previously imposed on Russia, the state is ready to continue supplying rocket engines to the United States, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said.
"We expect that talks with the United States will continue. We believe the country's political leadership supports us and, despite sanctions, it is necessary to continue exporting high-tech products. If our US colleagues have such [desire], these supplies will continue," Rogozin said.
He said the US can't build rocket engines similar to the Russian ones in terms of price and quality.
"If we are supplying them to the United States, why cannot we supply them to friendly China. Yes, of course, as a finished product with the required serial production," Rogozin said.
