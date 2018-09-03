Roscosmos Head Offers to Continue Rocket Engines Supply to US Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At the same time, Russia stated that it was prepared to supply rocket engines to China, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Monday.

Even though sanctions have been previously imposed on Russia, the state is ready to continue supplying rocket engines to the United States, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said.

"We expect that talks with the United States will continue. We believe the country's political leadership supports us and, despite sanctions, it is necessary to continue exporting high-tech products. If our US colleagues have such [desire], these supplies will continue," Rogozin said.

He said the US can't build rocket engines similar to the Russian ones in terms of price and quality.

He also noted that the rocket engines will be sent to China, at the same time stressing that agreements at the governmental level might be needed in order to protect the intellectual property.

"If we are supplying them to the United States, why cannot we supply them to friendly China. Yes, of course, as a finished product with the required serial production," Rogozin said.