Gazprom Boosts Gas Extraction in January-August by 7.5% Year-on-Year

Gazprom has increased gas extraction to around 11 trillion cubic feet, or 325.4 billion cubic meters in January-August 2018, which is 7.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2017, Gazprom revealed.
"In the [first] eight months of 2018, Gazprom has extracted 325.4 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 7.5 percent (22.7 billion cubic meters) more compared to the same period last year," the statement read.
In 2017, Gazprom has increased gas extraction by 12.4 percent, up to 471 billion cubic meters. The company aspires to extract 476 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018.
