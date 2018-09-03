Gazprom Boosts Gas Extraction in January-August by 7.5% Year-on-Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The news come after Russian energy giant Gazprom announced earlier its resolution to increase gas extraction by 12.4 percent up to 471 billion cubic meters. This year, it has managed to increase it to 325.4 billion cubic meters, Gazprom said in a statement on Monday.

Gazprom has increased gas extraction to around 11 trillion cubic feet, or 325.4 billion cubic meters in January-August 2018, which is 7.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2017, Gazprom revealed.

"In the [first] eight months of 2018, Gazprom has extracted 325.4 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 7.5 percent (22.7 billion cubic meters) more compared to the same period last year," the statement read.

On August 30, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that the company had increased gas extraction up to 352.2 billion cubic meters in the first eight months of 2018, according to preliminary estimates.

In 2017, Gazprom has increased gas extraction by 12.4 percent, up to 471 billion cubic meters. The company aspires to extract 476 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018.