Syrian Government Has Every Right to Liquidate Terrorists In Idlib - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is impossible to tolerate the situation in Syria's Idlib province indefinitely, it is necessary to separate the armed opposition from terrorists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed during his speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) that "there is no place for terrorists in Syria, and the Syrian government has every right to seek their liquidation on its territory."

"We are now taking the most active effort, together with our Turkish colleagues, together with the Syrian government, and with the Iranians as participants in the Astana format, to split the armed normal opposition forces from the terrorists 'on the ground,'" Lavrov said.

READ MORE: Putin to Discuss Possible Idlib Provocation During Tehran Summit — Reports

© AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic US Military Makes Preliminary List of Possible Targets in Syria - Reports

On August 25, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra* terror organization, banned in Russia) were preparing a provocation in Syria's western Idlib province to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Earlier in August, the UK, the US and France said that they "will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime."

US Sanctions

Moscow will not leave the US sanctions imposed in connection to the poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom unanswered, but the response would not be necessarily a mirror one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.

"Of course, we will not leave this without response, it will be announced. This will not be necessarily a mirror response. I believe that a mirror response is not always the optimal option," Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that the latest US sanctions were introduced against Russia based on "absolutely false allegations."

On August 8, the US administration announced two new packages of sanctions against Russia due to its alleged use of chemical weapons in the poisoning of the Skripals in the UK city of Salisbury in March.

READ MORE: Russia to Respond to New Set of US Sanctions on Reciprocal Basis — Lavrov

Russia does not accept the illegitimate steps taken by the United States on a number of issues, including the Iranian problem, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Washington is taking "simple, direct" actions which have little to do with diplomacy.

"We do not accept the illegitimate steps taken by Washington, that, I would like to repeat once again, undermine many important achievements, including in the Iranian problem that had been settled through an unprecedented document, the questioning of the need to be a member of the World Trade Organization, let alone the US stance on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo understood that better relations with Russia were in the US interest.

"Personal contacts are of significant importance. I was present at the meeting between [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin with President Trump, I held talks with Secretaries of States [Rex] Tillerson and Pompeo. Those are people who, in my opinion, understand the need to get along with us in the interest of the United States, as they say themselves," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

*Jabhat Nusra, also known as Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia