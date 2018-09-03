Rescuers Find Missing Mi-8 Helicopter in Irkutsk region, 3 Dead - EMERCOM

KRASNOYARSK (Sputnik) - The Mi-8 helicopter, which has gone missing on Sunday in the Irkutsk region, was found by the rescue mission, the Siberian Regional Center (SRC) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said.

"We received information that the missing Mi-8 had been found," the center's spokeswoman said.

The helicopter is destroyed, the rescuers have approached it, the spokesman for Siberian air rescue center told Sputnik.

"Rescuers the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situation have reached the crash site of the helicopter on foot and have reported via satellite communication that three bodies had been found near the helicopter. At the moment, we decide how to transport the bodies from the site of the accident," the Siberian Regional Center (SRC) of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Geological Survey Helicopter Lost in Eastern Russia — Emergencies Service

On September 2, the Mi-8 helicopter of the Irkutsk-based Angara airline flew out of the city of Ust-Kut for geological exploration, but the crew did not reach out in time.

There were three crew members on board the helicopter.