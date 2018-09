The festival of military band parades, dance routines, shows with weapons, lasers, and fireworks accompanied by people and animals performing to various styles of music is coming to a close.

The official closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival takes place in Moscow's Red Square on September 2.

International musicians and groups, like a Celtic orchestra, the International Irish Dance Team and the Cordoba Equestrian Association have taken part in the ceremony. Over the event's ten-year history, more than 150 teams from 50 countries have participated in the festival.

