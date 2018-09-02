Dead Bodies of Young Women Found in Suitcases in Moscow

Russian police are currently investigating the case, but have so far provided no information on leads or whether they have a suspect. Both bodies were found in the same area of Moscow.

On August 31, residents of southwestern Moscow found a suitcase containing a dead body on a street, the Central Investigation Department of Moscow (CIDM) reported. According to the department, the body of an 18-25 year old female was found inside without any visible trauma that would indicate the cause of death. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

This was the second suitcase to be found in this part of Moscow containing a body in August. The previous one was found on August 8 in Vorontsovsky Park, also with a female corpse with no visible trauma inside. According to Russian media, the CIDM doesn't exclude that the two cases could be connected. Police have not revealed the cause of death of either of the victims or their identities.