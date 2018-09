The Boeing 737 jet from Moscow with 164 passengers and six crew members on board skidded off the runway and fell into a river, damaging the plane's underbelly and causing one of two engines to catch fire.

At least 18 people on board were injured, including three children, the Russian Health Ministry stated.

Six people have been hospitalized after the incident.

The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC, or MAK) said it had set up a special commission to look into the cause of this incident.

According to the civil aviation authority, the aircraft sustained "significant" damage.

