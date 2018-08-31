Blast Rocks Defense Factory in Central Russia, at Least 3 Dead - Reports

An explosion at a plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region has triggered a huge fire engulfing a 100-square meter area, according to a source speaking to Sputnik.

The explosion occurred at the defense factory named after Yakov Sverdlov, killing three people. Three more people are missing.

Initially, a source told Sputnik that 2 persons were wounded as a result of the incident.

"The incident occurred at a workshop specializing in the production of ammonal at the plant named after Ya.M. Sverdlov in the city of Dzerzhinsk. Two people were injured, " the source said to Sputnik.

The blast was followed by a fire that is now being extinguished by firefighters.

The Ya.M. Sverdlov plant is one of the biggest munitions factories in Russia, producing a wide range of industrial explosive materials, detonators, cumulative charges for crushing oversized materials in the mining industry as well as perforating charges for the oil and gas industry.