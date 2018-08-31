Russian Embassy in US Slams State Dept for Shielding Kiev's Actions in Azov Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Embassy in Washington has denied claims by the US State Department that Russian ships were delaying commercial vessels in the Sea of Azov bounded by Ukraine.

"US authorities continue to generate new accusations against Russia to deflect attention from flagrant violations of human rights both in its satellite states… and at home," the Embassy said in a statement.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release that the United States urged Russia to allow commercial vessels to head to Ukraine through the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, adding that Moscow has delayed hundreds of ships since April and in recent weeks has stopped at least 16 commercial ships attempting to reach Ukrainian ports.

Russian Embassy in the US hit back in a recent statement that Washington should "stop shielding their unruly charges in the Sea of Azov and start a detailed dialogue on Russian nationals jailed in the US."

In March, a Russian Vessel was seized by the Ukrainian coast guard in the neutral waters of the Sea of Azov. The vessel is registered in Crimea, which Ukraine regards as its territory.

Moscow has demanded the immediate release of the "illegally detained" crew and the return of the vessel to its legitimate owner. A Ukrainian court, however, authorized the arrest of the captain, with Ukrainian border guards preventing the crew from leaving the country.

