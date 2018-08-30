Renowned Russian Singer, Lawmaker Joseph Kobzon Has Died - Reports

Joseph Kobzon has died at the age of 80, he has been near death for the past month, an assistant to the singer's wife reported.

Kobzon led an active political life. He was involved public and charitable works, taught at the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music and the Institute of Theatrical Art, and was engaged in business.

He was elected to the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the second to the seventh convocations.

На 81-м году жизни скончался легендарный артист, Герой Труда Российской Федерации, Народный артист СССР Иосиф Давыдович Кобзон. Светлая память! pic.twitter.com/WhrsS4SzFc — Народный фронт (@ornfront) 30 августа 2018 г.

"A legendary artist, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation, People's Artist of the USSR Joseph Davydovich Kobzon. Blessed memory!" People's Front posted on Twitter.

Kobzon was a member of the board of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and is widely known for his peacekeeping and charity work.