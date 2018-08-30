Russian Media Outlet Shuts Down After Reporters Slain in CAR

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it made no secret of military presence in the CAR. Meanwhile, Tsur, that sent three Russian journalists on a doomed mission to the war-torn Central African Republic, announced Wednesday it was shutting down.
"There is no more Tsur," the outlet’s editor-in-chief announced on Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app. "I cannot write a word that is unrelated to the murder of our friends in Africa."
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the three slain journalists had not sought accreditation with local authorities. The ministry shared a warning before the tragedy that travelers should not rely on Central African police, which it described as "basically defunct."
Russia has opened a criminal probe into a suspected murder.
