Register
18:50 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's Aurus vehicle is seen in the courtyard of Morozov Children's Hospital. File photo

    'Task Has Been Set': Russia to Unveil Kortezh Convertible in 2019 - Minister

    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Russian luxury car brand Aurus, part of the Kortezh series, already produces vehicles for President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, charged with the protection of the country's high-ranking state officials.

    The Kortezh vehicles, which are specifically designed for transporting the Russian President, will include a convertible model in the near future, the country's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

    "As for the convertible, the task has been set and colleagues are already working it out," Manturov said, adding that the new vehicle is due to be unveiled either at next year's Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9 or a year later, in May, 2020.

    READ MORE: Entire Motorcade of Kortezh Vehicles Spotted Near Kremlin, VIDEO Goes Viral

    Separately, Manturov touted the superior characteristics of the Kortezh project's Aurus limousine when compared to the Cadillac One, used by US President Donald Trump.

    "Do you know the main difference between our Aurus and the US-made Cadillac? The American limo is not a serial car and it is made on the basis of a heavy platform, while we produce a serial car. That is, we initially planned the project as a series of mass-produced armored cars," Manturov pointed out, adding that mass production allows the developers to make the Kortezh vehicles more aesthetic.

    READ MORE: Russian Industry Minister Reveals Features of New Luxury Aurus Motorcycle

    Right now, the Kortezh project includes a limousine, which was first unveiled during the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, as well as the "Senate" sedan and the "Arsenal" minivan.

    They are expected to be made available for sales to the general public from the first quarter of 2019 under the Aurus brand.

    Related:

    President’s New Ride: Video of Kortezh Test Drive Published
    Russia Could Start Producing Kortezh Project Motorcycles in 2019 - Rostec
    Kortezh Project Minivan Seen on the Streets of Moscow (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    limousine, characteristics, vehicle, project, Kortezh project, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Denis Manturov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse