The annual international music festival "Spasskaya Tower" is currently being held in The Russian capital. The event, which will run until September 3, is expected to bring together dozens of music teams from 20 countries.

On Wednesday, cadets from the Kremlin Equestrian Riding School demonstrate their skills during the festival.

The annual music festival has been held in Moscow’s Red Square near the Kremlin since 2009.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE