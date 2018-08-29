Register
    May 7, 2018. An Aurus car of the Russian president's motorcade

    UAE Interested in Buying, Promoting Russia's Aurus Cars - Industry Minister

    © Sputnik / Sergey Savostyanov/POOL
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested in purchasing and promoting vehicles of the Russian luxury car brand Aurus, part of the Kortezh series, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

    In July, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry announced that the defense, security and development fund (DSDF) of UAE company Tawazun signed an agreement on entering a joint venture for manufacturing Aurus vehicles, in which it would invest 110 million euros ($128.5 million).

    READ MORE: Russian Industry Minister Reveals Features of New Luxury Aurus Motorcycle

    "If you remember, we have signed an agreement with a UAE company on joining the project. They are interested in promoting and buying cars," Manturov said.

    The minister noted that the signing of contracts on cars' supplies would start in September.

    "As regards the commercial segment, we have already received bids, there are a lot of them, more than a hundred, but the signing of supply contracts will begin after the presentation at the Moscow Automobile Salon. The signing of the documents will begin in September," Manturov said.

    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    UAE to Work Jointly With Russia On Civilian Adaptation of Presidential Kortezh
    About 120 Aurus cars are expected to be manufactured in 2019, with more than 50 of them to be sold to the main customer, the minister noted.

    Moreover, Manturov added that the serial production of an off-road Aurus vehicle will start in late 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020, while the mass production of an Aurus motorbike will not be launched until 2020.

    In May, CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said that Russia could start producing Aurus motorbikes in 2019 at the earliest.

    Aurus cars are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, charged with the protection of Russian high-ranking state officials.

