About 500 People Evacuated Due to Fire in Shopping Mall in Russia's Ekaterinburg

EKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - Some 500 people have been evacuated after a blaze broke out in the Greenwich shopping center of Russia's Ekaterinburg, local emergency services said on Sunday.

"The automatic fire alarm system allowed to quickly locate the fire and organize the evacuation," the emergency services said in a statement, adding that they were informed of the fire at 9:16 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT).

READ MORE: Silverburn Shopping Center Evacuated After Noxious Fumes Reported

The fire, which started in one of the ventilation shafts on the third floor, was put out in 14 minutes, the services added.

There has been no details on victims or material damage.