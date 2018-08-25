Epic Show: Int'l Military Music Festival 'Spasskaya Tower' Starts in Moscow

The festival's program includes military, classical, folk and various other styles of music, a parade of military bands and dance shows, demonstration performances with weapons, lasers and pyrotechnics.

The Russian capital opened the annual international music festival "Spasskaya Tower" on August 24, which will run until September 2. The annual festival has been held in Moscow's Red Square near the Kremlin since 2009.

Thousands of spectators have gathered in Red Square to listen to famous military bands from different countries — from Mexico to Myanmar.

Various melodies from classics to pop were heard at the festival's opening ceremony. Despite the fact that the main theme of the current festival is an officer's ball, the audience admired not only waltzes but also flamenco and Irish dances. Over it's nearly ten-year history, the event has had more than 150 teams from 50 countries take part.