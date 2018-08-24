Russian Central Bank Ablaze in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)

As they specified, at least 26 fire teams, which included 92 firefighters, were deployed to the site, which is located in the very center of the Russian capital.
В Москве горит здание Центробанка.— Лентач (@the_lentach) August 24, 2018
Пожарные уже на месте, пожару присвоена вторая категория сложности pic.twitter.com/RFMURNYGoz
Later a representative of the Russian Central Bank told local media that nobody had been harmed.
🔥 Горит Центробанк на Неглинной. Пожарные уже приступили к тушению. pic.twitter.com/sgRcEaDSOg— Телеканал 360° (@360tv) August 24, 2018
In the meantime, emergency services stated that the fire was put out, adding that there had been no injuries.
Центробанк горит #москва pic.twitter.com/UjYDBERb8T— Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) August 24, 2018
