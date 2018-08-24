Russian Central Bank Ablaze in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Moscow emergency services told Sputnik that the Russian Central Bank was on fire in the center of the city. The firefighters noted that the fire started on the fourth floor of the facility and covered at least 30 square meters within the building.

As they specified, at least 26 fire teams, which included 92 firefighters, were deployed to the site, which is located in the very center of the Russian capital.

В Москве горит здание Центробанка.



Пожарные уже на месте, пожару присвоена вторая категория сложности pic.twitter.com/RFMURNYGoz — Лентач (@the_lentach) August 24, 2018

Later a representative of the Russian Central Bank told local media that nobody had been harmed.

🔥 Горит Центробанк на Неглинной. Пожарные уже приступили к тушению. pic.twitter.com/sgRcEaDSOg — Телеканал 360° (@360tv) August 24, 2018

​In the meantime, emergency services stated that the fire was put out, adding that there had been no injuries.