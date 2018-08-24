New Poll Shows What People Ready to Give up Instead of Smartphones

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A quarter of Russians sometimes would rather refuse medicine in case they are sick or food despite hunger than lose access to their digital devices, according to a poll by the Moscow-headquartered software company Kaspersky Lab.

The findings also showed that one in five was ready to refuse warm clothing amid cold weather only to have their mobile device at hand.

Almost 50 percent of respondents would rather refuse an umbrella on a rainy day than their gadget.

A total of 45 percent cannot stay away from their gadgets during meals, while one in fifth takes their smartphone into a bathroom.

The survey also revealed that 36 percent admitted that they happen to be using their navigators even when they know the road. Meanwhile, 18 percent were looking into their gadget to avoid unwanted talks with other people.

The survey was held in 15 countries across the world, including among 750 Russians, in June 2018.

