New Poll Shows What People Ready to Give up Instead of Smartphones

The findings also showed that one in five was ready to refuse warm clothing amid cold weather only to have their mobile device at hand.
Almost 50 percent of respondents would rather refuse an umbrella on a rainy day than their gadget.
The survey also revealed that 36 percent admitted that they happen to be using their navigators even when they know the road. Meanwhile, 18 percent were looking into their gadget to avoid unwanted talks with other people.
The survey was held in 15 countries across the world, including among 750 Russians, in June 2018.
