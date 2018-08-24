International Jazz Festival to Start in Crimea's Koktebel on Friday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual international music festival Koktebel Jazz Party, set to start on August 24 in the Crimea will be attended by prominent musicians from across the globe. This year's festival will be held at five venues, a first for the jazz fest.

Jazz bands from different countries, including Russia, India, China, Armenia and the United States, will participate in the event that was first held in 2003.

Among the festival's media partners are Sputnik, media company Krasny Kvadrat, Rossiya television and radio, broadcaster Rossiya 24 and Rossiya-K TV channel.

The small Crimean settlement of Koktebel has been hosting the festival since 2003.

READ MORE: Crimea Koktebel Jazz Party to Allow Local School Become Best in Region

The event came about from a private initiative put forth by Sputnik Director General Dmitry Kiselev and has become one of Crimea's hallmarks, taking its place among the list of renowned international jazz festivals.

This year, the event will be held from August 24 to 26.