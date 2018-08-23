Russia to Take Into Account US Sanctions When Deciding on Next 'Practical Steps'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take into consideration the new round of US sanctions when planning its next practical steps, a high-ranking source told Sputnik.

"We will bear it in mind in our practical steps," the source said, answering the question on Russia's response to the new sanctions.

On August 8, the United States announced new anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow's alleged use of chemical weapons in Salisbury in early March to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The new sanctions include, in particular, the ban on supplies of dual-purpose electronic devices and components to Russia.

Previously, Russian trade ministry announced that Moscow developed response measures to offset the US ban on the export of dual-purpose goods to the country, noting that the ban would affect several industries, but the impact would not be critical.

Washington also threatened earlier to impose another round of sanctions on Russia, which would include banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's US flights, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev responded to Washington's August 8 sanctions announcement by saying that if some sort of ban on banking activities or currency ban was imposed on Russia — it would mean a declaration of economic war.