Passengers on a Red Wings flight have filmed the landing of their Tu-204 jumbo jet with one of its engines aflame.

The plane, which departed from Ufa early on Wednesday en route to Sochi, had to return to the airport minutes after its left engine caught fire.

Following the emergency landing in Ufa, the 204 passengers on board deplaned via inflatable slides.

​No one was hurt.

Most of the passengers continued their flight on board a backup plane, but, according to the Volga Transport Prosecutors’ Office, some refused to fly after the hair-raising incident.