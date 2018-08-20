‘Meeting Is Possible': Russian Presidential Aide on Syria Talks in New Format

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian, Turkish, French and German leaders may hold a meeting on the Syrian issue, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the summit of leaders of the four countries that will be held in Istanbul on September 7.

Erdogan said that the leaders would discuss the Syrian conflict as well as other issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the meeting had not been on the agenda yet.

“The meeting is possible,” Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

The aide also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had discussed the four-lateral format of talks during their Saturday meeting.

On Sunday, Peskov also told reporters that the new format of the Syrian talks was on the agenda of the negotiations between Putin and Merkel. He pointed out that the expert discussions of the issue would be launched.

