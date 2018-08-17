Russian Scientists Discover Crypt Featuring Image of Hercules (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The ancient objects were built in Crimea by Greek colonists who first settled in the region almost 2,500 years ago. They could be found in Kerch, which was later capital of the ancient Bosporan Kingdom.

An ancient Greek crypt was discovered in Crimea at the Kyz-Avul burial grounds, near the city of Kerch, a representative of the archeology fund, Oleg Markov, told Sputnik Friday.

According to the historian Nikolai Fedoseev, whose expedition discovered the crypt, it belongs to the 2nd century AD and contains ananaglyphy of Hercules — a hero of Ancient Greek and Roman mythology.

The crypt had previously been pillaged; however, the images, as well as a few ritual objects, remained untouched. The scientists added that similar images could be found in Italian graves of that period.