Russia Not Threat, Its Arms Consistent With International Accords – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All new Russian armaments are consistent with the letter and spirit of international agreements, Russia has never violated them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The President has said that all new armaments are fully consistent with the spirit and letter of the relevant international documents. Russia has never violated its obligations under international law and remains committed to them," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman stressed that that positioning of Russia as a threat to the United States was groundless, as the US defense budget had always exceeded Russia's one.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act into law. According to the bill, the United States will discuss with Russia if the latter’s new strategic weapon systems, including the Sarmat missile system, the air-launched nuclear-powered cruise missile X-101, the unmanned underwater vehicle the US government calls "Status 6," and the long-distance guided flight hypersonic glide vehicle Avangard, are in compliance with the New START treaty.