Ice Age Fashion: World's Only Mammoth Hat is on Sale in Russia

Vladimir Ammosov, a builder from the Siberian city of Yakutsk, is selling a unique hat; the first, presumably in thousands of years,to be made of mammoth wool. It costs about $10,000 and has its own certificate of authenticity.

The owner of the one-of-a-kind accessory described how he got it: "My uncle collected a whole package of mammoth wool in the village of Kazachyem, and then sold it to me. I thought for a long time what I would do with it and decided to make a hat. In Yakutia we make traditional hats made out of horses' wool; why not try the mammoth?"

​Ammosov passed the wool on to a professional hatter, who was able to make the piece.

The authenticity of the wool was confirmed by the director of the Yakut museum of mammoths, Semyon Grigoriev, according to the Siberian Times.