Russian Defense Ministry Publishes Archived WWII Documents on Military Aviation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has published archived documents on the history of the military aviation in Russia and military pilots' heroism during the World War II.

The release was timed to coincide with the Air Force Day celebrated in Russia on August 12.

The collection includes scanned copies of letters, newspaper clippings, and decrees, including a hand-written draft on the attack on the capital of the then-Nazi Germany, Berlin, dictated by Joseph Stalin.

The Defense Ministry published previously unreleased documents detailing heroism of several pilots, including 2nd Lt. Vladimir Gulyaev, who was able to strike the opponents and land the plane with only part of his landing gear intact.

A separate section tells of the female pilot Yekaterina Zelenko, who made over 40 successful flights in less than six months. She rammed her aircraft into the enemy and was posthumously awarded medal of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

The ministry also published documents with technical characteristics of the aircraft used during the war.