German Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battery Unearthed in Gulf of Finland

The Hogland 2018 search expedition on the islands of the Gulf of Finland has found a German antiaircraft artillery battery from the Second World War buried beneath the sand on Bolshoi Tyuters Island.

The German anti-aircraft FlaK 18 artillery battery was discovered under the sand by researchers from the Geofizpospoisk engineering and geophysical association.

The site of the discovery on the island of Bolshoi Tyuters was checked by sappers of the Western Military District, who eventually unearthed the object. It is expected that the battery will be lifted and transported using Mi-8 and Mi-26 helicopters.

The Hogland expedition has been held with the support of the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the authorities of the Leningrad region every summer since 2013. Its goal is to explore 14 external islands of the Gulf of Finland. Scientists on the islands have conducted research pertaining to biology, geology, geography, history and archeology. During past field seasons, the search expeditions found a large number of rare examples of military equipment from the Second World War, some of which will be transported to the continent this year and transferred to historical museums.