WATCH Ancient Church Ablaze in Russia's Karelia

In the Russian city of Kondopoga, the ancient Church of the Assumption, the symbol of the city, caught fire.
According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, a fire report was received at 9:33 a.m. local time. The fire consumed sixty square meters, 24 people and six cars were engaged in the fire-fighting operations. Additional units for extinguishing the fire at a historically important structure came from the city of Petrozavodsk.
The first mentioning of a church at this place dates back to 1563. However, the current wooden building appeared later, in 1774.
