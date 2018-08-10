WATCH Ancient Church Ablaze in Russia's Karelia

The church was built in 1774 at the end of the wooden architecture period. According to local residents, it is unlikely that the building can be restored.

In the Russian city of Kondopoga, the ancient Church of the Assumption, the symbol of the city, caught fire.

READ MORE: Swedish Police Claim Syrian Orthodox Church Set Ablaze in Arson Attack

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, a fire report was received at 9:33 a.m. local time. The fire consumed ​​sixty square meters, 24 people and six cars were engaged in the fire-fighting operations. Additional units for extinguishing the fire at a historically important structure came from the city of Petrozavodsk.

The first mentioning of a church at this place dates back to 1563. However, the current wooden building appeared later, in 1774.