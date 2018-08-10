Russian PM Compares Further Anti-Moscow Sanctions to Economic Warfare

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned the United States on Friday that sanctions it plans to impose in August over the ex-spy poisoning would be treated as a declaration of economic war.

Russian Prime Minister said that if some sort of ban on banking activities or currency ban was imposed on Russia — it would mead a declaration of economic war.

"All I can say is: if they ban banking operations or the use of any currency we will call it a declaration of economic war. And we’ll have to respond to it – economically, politically or in any other way, if need be. Our American friends should make no mistake about it," he said during a trip to the Kamchatka region.