Burial Ground Predating Egyptian Pyramids Found in Russian South - State Company

"During the excavation, archaeologists found the most ancient burial ground on the Don [river], which might date back to the fourth millennium B.C., six thousand years ago, a thousand years before the [construction] of the first Egyptian pyramids! According to scientists, these are unique findings that could be considered a really sensational scientific discovery," the company said in a press release.
READ MORE: Golden Earring: Rare Ancient Bauble Uncovered at Jerusalem Archaeological Site
According to the company, the archaeologists have discovered underground stone constructions that served as catacombs. In addition, vessels and copper tools were found in the catacombs, which could mean that people of a higher social status were buried there.
All comments
Show new comments (0)