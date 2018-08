For Russian National Guard servicemen have been killed in an avalanche during regular training, the National Guard reported.

According to Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) press service, four servicemen died in an avalanche in Caucasus mountains.

"Four contract servicemen were tragically killed due to an avalanche during regular training in the mountain region of Kabardino-Balkaria," Rosgvardia said.

"To establish all the circumstances of the incident, a group of Rosgvardia officers left for the scene from the central office. The evacuation of the dead servicemen was organized," Rosgvardia added.