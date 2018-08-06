Russia Slams Kiev's Reluctance to Provide Info on Stenin's Murder in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – For years Kiev has been reluctant to provide information about Ukrainian servicemen responsible for the August 2014 murder of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin in the east of the country, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"It is obvious that the Ukrainian side has detailed information about this incident. However, all the requests for legal assistance submitted by the Investigative Committee to the relevant Ukrainian authorities asking for information about the servicemen who may be involved in this crime have been met only by formal replies. Russia is also not aware of the results of Ukraine's investigation into the murders of journalists," Olga Petrenko said.

Stenin was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, after his car was shot at and burned on a highway.