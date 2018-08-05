Bodies of 3 Journalists Killed in CAR Sent for Exam - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The bodies of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) were sent for medicolegal examination upon arrival in Russia to determine the cause of death, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

On Monday night, Russian nationals Kyrill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal were killed near the CAR city of Sibut.

"The bodies of the three deceased were brought to Russia earlier in the day. The investigative committee's chief investigating directorate sent them to an expert organization to carry out medicolegal tests to determine the cause of death of the Russian citizens," the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said.

The investigators spoke to families of the three journalists, the relatives are considered victims in this case, Petrenko added.

"Colleagues, acquaintances of the deceased Russian citizens are being interviewed, as well as any other people who may have some information pertaining to the investigation of this crime," Petrenko said.

An investigative media outlet of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky confirmed that it had sent the journalists to the CAR to work on a documentary film.