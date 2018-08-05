Plane Carrying Bodies of Journalists Killed in CAR Lands in Moscow – Source

The Air France plane, after a slight delay, landed in Moscow at around 00:12 local time (GMT 21:12 on Saturday).
“The bodies of the journalists were transported on the Air France flight 1144. They were met by the investigators on the sport. The bodies will be taken to a forensic medical examination, " the source said.
An investigative media of Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky confirmed that it had sent the journalists to the CAR to work on a documentary about mercenary forces allegedly active in the country.
The CAR has been recently suffering from numerous internal conflicts. In 2012-2014, the country faced a civil war, involving the government, Seleka rebel groups' alliance, composed mostly of Muslims, and Anti-balaka militias, whose members were largely Christians. The violence did not stop even after Seleka was dissolved in 2013.
