Video From House Where Three Sisters Killed Their Dad Appears Online

The Russian Investigative Committee posted on Twitter a video from the house, where the daughters killed their father.

"Moscow investigators are studying video from surveillance cameras installed in the entrance of the house, where three sisters killed their father," the committee said.

One of the girls is seen extremely disturbed in the footage, presumably immediately after committing the crime.

Московские следователи изучают видео с камер наблюдения, установленных в подъезде дома, в котором три сестры убили своего отца pic.twitter.com/yHP8KyrOj2 — Следственный комитет (@sledcom_rf) August 3, 2018

On July 27, the girls, who are now 17, 18 and 19 years old, allegedly killed their father, stabbing him with a knife at least 35 times. The sisters are now facing charges for murdering their father.

According to reports, their father had allegedly systematically abused and beaten them, practically forcing them to abandon their studies due to their bruises and injuries. Moreover, neighbors suspect that the man had been involved in criminal activity.

Earlier, Russian human rights NGO Ivan Melnikov said that the man had an arsenal of weapons, including a shotgun, pistols, knives and a baseball bat. He also had fake FSB documents.