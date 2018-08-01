Russian Embassy Arranges Transportation of Slain Journalists’ Bodies From CAR

The Russian Embassy in CAR is working on transporting the bodies of the slain reporters to Russia, the ministry said, adding that the process will be completed in the coming days.
"The embassy is involved in the transportation of bodies to their homeland… I can say that this will be implemented in the coming days. The exact date will be reported to relatives," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
According to the Foreign Ministry, there is no concrete information about the purpose of the journalists' visit to CAR.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed that on July 31, three people had been murdered near the city of Sibut. The slain had journalistic documents issued for Kyrill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal.
Their bodies have already been transferred to the capital of Bangui.
