Russian Journalists Union Probing Deaths of Russian Reporters in CAR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Union of Journalists of Russia is trying to find out the circumstances of the deaths of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic (CAR), the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Union of Journalists of Russia is currently investigating the details of this tragic incident. The union expresses sincere condolences to the relatives, friends and colleagues of the killed journalists," the statement said.

© REUTERS / Baz Ratner/File Photo Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Three Russian Journalists Killed in CAR

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed that on Monday, three people were killed near the city of Sibut, carrying only journalistic documents issued for Kyrill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal. Their bodies have already been delivered to the capital of Bangui.

The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal investigation over the killing of three Russian journalists in the African state.

Russian journalist Maxim Schevchenko, who is a close friend of Dzehmal, told Sputnik that Orkhan was going to the CAR to make a film about private military companies operating there.