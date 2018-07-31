Footbridge Collapses Onto Road as Truck Crashes Into It in Moscow Region (PHOTO)

A bizarre road incident caused traffic jams in the direction of the Russian capital during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

A truck has driven into a footbridge not far from the city of Pushkino near Moscow, the incident was caused by a spontaneous lifting of the vehicle’s body, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

"Today at 10:15 in the Pushkin district at the 31 km of the M-8 highway a driver of a Volvo truck hit the beam of an elevated footbridge, which collapsed onto the roadway as a result," the General Administration for Traffic Safety reported earlier.

According to preliminary data, no casualties have been reported except for the truck driver. Work is now in full swing to eliminate the consequences of the incident.

Traffic is blocked in both directions at the site collapse site, causing large traffic jams.

Some 50 people and 19 machines, including 30 people and 10 machines from the company Rosavtodor are already working at the scene of the accident.