Federation Council Approves 'Russian Tax Havens Laws' to Thwart Sanctions

The legislation establishes the procedure of creating such areas on the Oktyabrsky Island in Kaliningrad and the Russky Island in Vladivostok, providing an opportunity for foreign-registered companies to become subject to Russia's jurisdiction in a process known as redomiciliation and obtain the status of an international company.
In April, the US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's alleged "malign activity" worldwide. Russian entrepreneurs designated by the Treasury Department include Viktor Vekselberg, Oleg Deripaska, Alexey Miller, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov and Andrey Kostin.
