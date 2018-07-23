Russia's Security Service Detains Arms Traders Who Smuggled Weapons From EU

A criminal group consisting of people from different regions of Russia has organized illegal arms deliveries to the country from European Union member-states, according to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The FSB has carried out a joint operation with the Russian Interior Ministry to curb arms smuggling to Russia.

"There were 380 firearms of domestic and foreign production (25 machine guns, 30 assault rifles, 70 submachine guns, 94 carbines and rifles, 158 pistols and revolvers, 2 anti-tank weapons guns) confiscated, as well as a 45-mm infantry mortar, AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher, improvised explosive device, 15 hand grenades, and more than 4,500 rounds of ammunition for the weapons," the FSB stated.

The authorities have also shut down two workshops that produce and repair weapons and arrested the members of the group.