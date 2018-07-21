WATCH World War II Era Mine Blown Up Near Beach in Crimea's Yalta

The Primorsky beach in Yalta has been closed since the morning of July 19 due to the discovery of an explosive object, presumably a high-explosive bomb from World War II, local authorities have reported.

Sappers have destroyed a 240-kilogram naval mine from the Second World War that was found in the waters near the Primorsky beach.

A video of the bomb disposal site has been published by Life Shot.

READ MORE: WWII Bomb Defused at Volkswagen Premises in Germany

The destruction of the naval mine was carried out by the Black Sea Fleet's demining team. After the explosion, the area was examined for debris.

Later in the day, the Primorsky beach was re-opened for visitors and the movement of small boats could resume in the waters near Yalta.