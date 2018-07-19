Closure of Business France Mission Will Not Affect Bilateral Ties – Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian-French trade ties will not be impacted by the closure of Business France mission in Russia, Russian Ambassador to France Aleksey Meshkov said on Thursday.

"No matter how sad it may sound, I think that this will not affect our trade and economic ties in any way. The situation around Business France has been developing for several years. I do not understand why this decision has been made right now, when we are actively developing trade and economic relations," Meshkov told reporters.

Earlier, the French Embassy in Moscow said that the trade service, which functioned as part of the French diplomatic mission, was closing after the Russian authorities said it could not continue its work.

Russian Foreign Ministry denied that France had informed authorities about the closure, adding that Moscow had ordered Paris to solve problems with Business France.

Business France is tasked with promoting French exports and investment.